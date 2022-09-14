Iran’s 5-month exports to ECO grows 40%

TEHRAN - Iran exported over $4.118 billion worth of commodities to the members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) to register a 40-percent increase year on year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the Islamic Republic exported 7.315 million tons of commodities to the mentioned countries in the said period which also increased by 20 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous year’s same time span, ISNA reported.

As reported, during the mentioned period Iran traded over 9,107,402 tons of commodities worth $6,839,869,451 with ECO member countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian goods in the said union were Turkey with about $2.328 billion of imports, Afghanistan with $640.573 million, Pakistan with $474.751 million, and Azerbaijan with $269 million in the current year’s first five months.

Meanwhile, the country imported 1.791 million tons of goods from the ECO member countries, with Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan being the top sources of imported goods.

Despite a two percent fall in terms of weight, Iran’s imports register a 38 percent hike in terms of value.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

EF/