Iran-U.S. 7-month trade rises 27% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The value of trade between Iran and the U.S. reached $29 million in the first seventh month of 2022 to register 27 percent growth year on year, according to the latest report released by American Statistical Association (ASA).

According to ASA data, the two countries’ bilateral trade during the first seven months of 2021 stood at $22.8 million.

During January-July this year, the U.S. exported $24 million of goods to Iran, seven percent more in comparison with the same time span in 2021, when the figure was more than $22.4 million.

The country’s import from Iran was $5 million in the said time, 12 times more than the $0.4 million for the same period in 2021.

EF/