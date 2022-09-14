TEDPIX drops 4,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 4,047 points to 1.389 million on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, over 7.964 billion securities worth 66.518 trillion rials (about $231.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 2,081 points, and the second market’s index fell 10,796 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

EF/