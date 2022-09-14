Trump fears Iranian revenge for Gen. Soleimani assassination: book

TEHRAN — Donald Trump has reportedly told his pals in December 2020 that he was scared Iran might try to assassinate him in retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian commander martyred in a U.S. drone operation in January of the same year.

The shocking revelation is detailed in a new book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, a husband-and-wife writing duo for the New York Times and the New Yorker.

Next week, The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021 will be released in the United States. A copy was obtained by The Guardian.

The Guardian quoted Trump “I thought about it for a second and I said, ‘You know what, they shot down an unmanned drone … and here we are sitting with 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within a half an hour after I said go ahead.’ And I didn’t like it … I didn’t think it was proportionate.”