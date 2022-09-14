Iran-Armenia border must remain unchanged, Iran tells Azerbaijan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday afternoon that the Islamic Republic will not accept a change in its border with Armenia.

“We view the border of Iran with Armenia as a historic connection route that must remain unchanged,” Amir Abdollahian insisted in his phone call with Bayramov.

The telephone conversation followed deadly border clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia that erupted on Monday night.

Amir Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s great concern over the renewed clashes between the two Caucasian countries and said Iran is ready to mediate to settle the conflict peacefully and politically.

Iran’s chief diplomat added, “We have always insisted on the protection of the territorial integrity of countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

He also said the region cannot tolerate another war.