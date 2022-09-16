Three Iranians take gold at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

TEHRAN - Hashemiyeh Motaghian, Hamed Amiri and Amanollah Papi won three gold medals in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Motaghian seized a gold in the women's javelin throw F56, with a throw of 24/76 meters.

Amanollah Papi seized gold in the men’s javelin throw F57 with a throw of 49/93 meters.

Amiri bagged the gold in the men's javelin throw F54 with 31.35 meters.

Aliasghar Javanmardi won a silver in the men’s shot put F35/36 with a 15.14 meters.

Aref Baharvand won a bronze in the event with 13.16 meters.

For the first time in history, Morocco hosts a World Para Athletics Grand Prix as the competition lands in Marrakech with the city receiving 359 athletes from 41 nations from 15 to 17 September (Thursday to Saturday).

Nearly 120 track and field medal events take place at the Grand Stadium de Marrakech with plenty of local stars to watch.