Iran’s Nokhodi wins silver at 2022 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN - Iranian freestyler Mohammad Nokhodi lost to American wrestler Jordan Burroughs 4-2 in the final match of the 79kg in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

It was Burroughs’s sixth gold medal in the world championships.

Burroughs, who won a gold medal in 20212 Olympic Games, plans to retire after the 2024 Olympics (whether or not he makes the team).

Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov and Vasyl Mykhailov of Ukraine claimed the bronze medals.

The competition is being held in Belgrade, Serbia.