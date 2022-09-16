World Wrestling C’Ships: Yazdani falls short against Taylor

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani lost to American wrestler David Taylor 7-1 in the final match of the 86kg in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

Yazdani scored the first with an activity clock violation in the first period. Taylor scored a single-leg takedown with 30 seconds remaining to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Taylor scored a second takedown near the edge to take a 4-1 lead and picked up another on a step-out for a 5-1 lead.

The 2020 Olympics gold medal winner stayed poised and countered with a takedown near the edge for a 7-1 lead.

Slovakian wrestlers Boris Makojev and Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov won the bronze medals.

In their fifth meeting at the international level, Taylor now has a 4-1 record against Yazdani, losing only in the 2021 World Championship finals.