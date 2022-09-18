Higuchi Rei downs Reza Atri to win 61kg crown

TEHRAN - Higuchi Rei won Japan's second men's freestyle title in Belgrade with a dominant tech fall 10-0 win over Reza Atri of Iran in the 61kg final.

Rio 2016 silver medalist Rei suffocated his opponent with a variety of ground attacks, closing the space at every opportunity.

The first bronze medal match was won by reigning European champion Arsen Harutyunyan.

The second bronze went to Mongolian veteran Narankhuu Narmandakh who eased to a 9-0 win over Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria.