Iran’s Ghasempour wins gold at 2022 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Kamran Ghasempour of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

The Iranian freestyler defeated American wrestler J'den Cox 2-0 in the final match of the 92kg.

Ghasempour was put on the shot clock in the first period and responded by scoring a takedown, the only points of the match. There was no scoring in the second period.

It was Iran’s first gold medal in the competition underway in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mohammad Nokhodi in 79kg and Hassan Yazdani in 86kg had previously won two silver medals in the competition.