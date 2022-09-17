Commodities worth $337m exported from Kordestan province in 5 months

TEHRAN- Commodities valued at $337 million were exported from Kordestan province, in the west of Iran, during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), a provincial official announced.

Taha Samiei, the deputy head of the province’s Industries, Mining and Trade Department, also said that goods worth $14 million were imported to the province in the five-month period.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $20.924 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Alireza Moghadasi, Iran exported 44 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned five months which was 3.5 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

Meanwhile, some 14 million tons of goods valued at $21.665 billion were imported into the country, indicating a 19-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span, he said.

