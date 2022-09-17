Supporting first-ever domestic production saves $500m

TEHRAN- The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has so far supported 104 first-ever domestic production projects, saving $500 million since its establishment in 2019.

Manufacturing products that were used to be imported is being supported specifically by the Vice Presidency, IRNA reported.

A special working group has been formed in this regard with the aim of circumventing sanctions on technological products in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the report added.

In line with the law enforced on May 24, knowledge-based production is a priority of the government so the plan for promoting knowledge-based products has progressed well so far.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the new Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, as the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

Over the past couple of years, the concept of a 'knowledge-based company' has changed to a 'knowledge-based society', meaning that supporting knowledge-based companies will lead to many social and economic advantages for the public.

The Leader reemphasized the importance of boosting domestic production, as he had done in past years, saying the reason he placed so much emphasis on production was “because it boosts economic growth, it creates employment, it reduces inflation, it increases per capita income and it improves public welfare.”

To this end, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has executed and supported several projects toward the goal of boosting knowledge-based production.

There are more than 6,800 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets.

Iranian knowledge-based companies marketed their products in 70 countries, and in some global markets have overtaken European and American companies, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, has said.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and in this regard, the Iranian houses of innovation have been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, Kenya, Armenia, and Iraq.

