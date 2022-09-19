Iran enters into Oscars 2023 with “World War III”

TEHRAN – Iran selected its Venice-acclaimed drama “World War III” on Monday to submit to the international feature award at the 2023 Oscars.

The film directed by Hooman Seyyedi premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy and won the Orizzonti Award for Best Film.

It also brought its star Mohsen Tanabandeh the award for best actor at the major international event.

The film is about Shakib, a homeless day laborer who never got over the loss of his wife and son in an earthquake years ago.

Over the last couple of years, he has developed a relationship with a deaf and mute woman, Ladan. The construction site on which he works today turns out to be the set of a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler during WWII. Against all odds, he is given a movie role, a house and a chance at being somebody. When Ladan learns about this, she comes to his workplace begging for help. Shakib’s scheme to hide her goes tragically wrong and threatens to ruin his newfound status and what seemed to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

In a statement for the film, Seyyedi wrote, “Hannah Arendt once said that in dictatorships, everything goes well up until 15 minutes before total collapse.

“Societies ruled by such totalitarian regimes are the most effective creators of anarchists.

“I’ve always wondered for how much longer there can be tyranny and oppression in the world and who the people are who will be crushed by the powerful rulers of such plagued societies.

“People will fight tooth and nail to obtain their most basic needs – a house, a job and a family. And everything they end up obtaining is nothing but an artificial and decorative façade.

“There will always be those who have the power to give and those who are desperate enough to receive. And this vicious cycle will continue up until 15 minutes before total collapse – and it will restart soon after...”

Photo: Mohsen Tanabandeh and several extras act in a scene from “World War III”.

MMS/YAW