Alaeddin Mir Mohammad Sadeghi and other members of the Islamic Coalition Party are the subject of Roya Omrani's book "A Telegraph for the Shah," which is about their experiences following the murder of Hassan Ali Mansour.

This book tells the story of Alaeddin Mir Mohammad Sadeghi, also known as Haj Agha Ala, an industrial and mining activist and member of Iran's Assembly of Economic Development Activists.

According to the book's author, her subject participated actively in the revolution and underwent a number of experiences, the most significant of which are detailed in the book.

SAVAK erroneously detained Mir Mohammad Sadeghi and other party members. Following the release, they travel to Karbala where they obtain the Marja-i Taqlids' signatures and telegraph the Shah, saving their lives as well as the lives of all party members.

In addition to the primary story's attraction, this story demonstrates the intelligence of the Isfahan people where the action of the story takes place as well as Isfahan culture and accent.

