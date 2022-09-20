Safavid-era gate in Ardabil undergoes restoration

TEHRAN–The Safavid-era (1501–1736) Ali Qapu Gate, which is the only surviving gate to Sheikh Safi ensemble in northwestern Ardabil province has undergone some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The project involves restoring the tilework and plasterwork as well as repairing the wooden windows, Fardin Eini explained on Tuesday.

Ali Qapu Gate is the first gate of seven that leads to the Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism, where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly ornamented facades, and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili (1253–1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, and a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys the principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of the existing space for accommodating various functions.

ABU/AM