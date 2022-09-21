Russia to play Iran in Tehran or Doha: Karpin

TEHRAN - The head coach of the Russian national football team Valery Karpin said that his team will play Iran in a friendly match in Tehran or Doha.

Karpin noted that the friendly match will take place on Nov. 15 or 16 at 99.9%.

The Russian team continue to prepare for the game against Kyrgyzstan as well. The friendly match will be held in Bishkek on Sept. 24.

Carlos Queiroz, last week, said that the match against Russia has not yet confirmed.

Iran will play two friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal on Sept. 23 and 27 in Austria.

Team Melli prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Persians have been drawn along with England, the U.S. and Wales in Group B.