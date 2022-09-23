New eco-lodge units to come on stream in Semnan

TEHRAN—New eco-lodge units will be added to the traditional hospitality sector of the north-central Semnan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

There are plans to develop 250 eco-lodges throughout the province within three years, Amir Karamzadeh explained on Thursday.

It is essential for the growth and prosperity of tourism in the province to increase the number of eco-lodge units, the official added.

Currently, the province has more than 120 eco-lodges, and the number is growing, he noted.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

Iran’s tourism body said in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges will be constructed nationwide until 2021. Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on average, so the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

ABU/AM

