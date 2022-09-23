In Gilan, splendid backdrops, old sites and new food beckon

TEHRAN – Gilan offers picturesque landscapes ranging from forested cliffs to sandy beaches, and is known for its rich cultural heritage, local dishes, and most of all, its hospitable people.

According to the latest available data, compiled by the tourism ministry, the lush green province recorded some 17 million overnight stays, mainly by domestic travelers, in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

Rasht, the provincial capital which sprawling on the Caspian Sea coast, is known as the city of silver rains. The city typically welcomes between 12 and 15 million visitors every year and is one of the most popular holiday destinations among Iranians.

A jewel on the green belt of woods, Gilan is situated west of Mazandaran province, east of Ardabil, and north of the provinces of Zanjan and Qazvin. It also borders the Republic of Azerbaijan in the north. Gilan is one of the most important rice and vegetable producers in the country due to its humid and rainy climate.

Here is a choice of Gilan’s vacation spots that generally comprises of inimitable scenes of nature and folkloric culture.

Shahrdari square

Shahrdari square is the thumping heart of Rasht and quite possibly of its most significant fascination. This square is encircled by a few verifiable landmarks, for example, a clock tower, an old post building, and a verifiable inn.

The square was built between 1919 and 1924 and is still the main square of Rasht. The architecture of this square and the beautiful surrounding buildings is inspired by Saint Petersburg. Shahrdari square is a popular choice for spending the evening or strolling around and enjoying the delightful weather.

Kuchak Khan Mausoleum

Mirza Kuchak Khan was an Iranian activist in the Persian Constitutional Revolution and the leader of the Jungle Movement. He has been a beloved character and a hero to Gilanis. Today his home serves as a museum displaying his possessions. Visiting his house helps visitors learn about an important era in the history of Iran. The mausoleum built in his memory is also visited often by locals and travelers.

Qal’eh Rukhan

Situated close to Fuman city, Qal'eh Rukhan (Rudkhan Castle) is the largest brick-made castle in Iran. This great stronghold is situated on top of the mountain and encompassed by the backwoods, permitting guests to partake in the lovely nature while visiting this fabulous palace.

The monument is praised for its grandeur, clever architecture, and defensive structure. This stunning castle dates back to the Seljuk era and has never been taken by enemies. The best time to visit Rudkhan castle is during the summer as the stairs may become slippery in winter.

Approximately thousand steps going up to Rudkhan palace might make you question visiting it, yet the exquisite visas and the design of the palace put forth it worth the attempt. Guests may likewise purchase neighborhood items on their way up to the palace.

Gilan Rural Heritage Museum

Gilan Rural Heritage Museum is arranged in a way to represent traditional, cultural, architectural, and anthropological areas of the northern province. Many traditional Gilani cottages have been reassembled on the grounds of this fascinating open-air museum in an area of 45 hectares within the Saravan Forest Park, 18km south of Rasht (2km off the Qazvin highway).

In this complex, separate areas are provided for restaurants, teahouses, markets, tea gardens, paddy fields, training workshops, and handicraft production. Other sections of this site also include indigenous theaters and playgrounds, agricultural and livestock research centers, an architecture and anthropology research institute, a children’s park, a garden for growing medicinal plants and native trees, an amusement camp, and two guest complexes with a capacity of 150 units of three to five people Inspired by rural architecture.

Masuleh Village

Talking about the delightful villages in Iran, Masuleh is quite possibly the earliest one that ring a bell. This staggering town draws in numerous guests yearly and wins their love with its novel design and astonishing nature.

Situated in the Talesh mountain range and 65 km south of Rasht, Masuleh is famous for its unique structure with the yard of each house being the roof of the one below it.

Spectacular sceneries, created by the waterfalls and the verdure mountains, add to the charm of this village. There is an opportunity to spend some time experiencing the traditional life of the inhabitants by staying in one of the traditional hotels available.

Grand Bazaar

Unlike most traditional bazaars in Iran, Rasht Grand Bazaar of Rasht is an open-air marketplace. However, it is some to some caravanserais dating back to the Qajar and early Pahlavi eras.

The bazaar has long been popular among locals and visitors and is a suitable place for buying souvenirs, indigenous food, etc.

Caspian Sea

The Caspian Sea is the largest natural lake in the world. It has made the northern cities of Iran popular holiday destinations, especially among citizens of Tehran. The beaches now offer a variety of recreational options in addition to swimming, attracting many visitors daily.

The Caspian Sea is a must-see when traveling to Rasht and a great place to enjoy sunny days.

Eynak Lagoon

Eynak Lagoon is the largest one located inside a city in Iran and the second largest lagoon in Gilan province. This amazing lagoon gets its name (glasses) due to its unique shape. Eynak lagoon is surrounded by trees and herbs making it more beautiful. This lagoon is also one of the popular fishing spots around Rasht.

Saqalaksar Lake

Saghalaksar Lake is one of the most beautiful natural lakes in GiIan, which is turned into a famous vacation spot over the most recent couple of years.

This magnificent pond and the surrounding area attract many visitors looking to spend a peaceful day in nature. The lake is most beautiful during fall when the colorful trees reflect in the water.

Anzali Lagoon

Named after Anzali port town, the spectacular lagoon is famous for its beautiful Indian lotuses seen in spring.

It is also a natural habitat for many fish species and migrating birds making it more special. Activities such as kayaking, boat riding and fishing, and even birdwatching, are routine in this magnificent place.

Souvenirs

Gilan is renowned for its range of food varieties produced using fresh olives, rice, fish, and so on, some of which are famous keepsakes. Mirza Qasemi, Torsh-e Tareh, Anar-Bij, Sir-Qelyeh, Baqali-Qatoq, kal Kabab, Aloo Mosamma, and sour Kebab are among the famed dishes of the province to name a few.

It merits realizing that Rasht is an UNESCO-assigned inventive city of gastronomy. The city and its encompassing towns offer around 170 recipes.

