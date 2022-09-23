Composing life…

Today, when visual and multi-media media have effectively taken over the world, it can be challenging to create poetry.

Still, Hussain Abbaspur, a poet, has succeeded in the poetry route with his poetry collection "at least" and his appealing language and thinking.

While utilizing the literary and original traditions of the Persian language, his poetry also incorporates fresh experiences with the language and the current dialect spoken by the people in his country. While maintaining its elegance and beauty, the poem's message is also straightforward and generally understood.

The youthful poet, who was born in the 1990s, has a variety of ideas running through his head, and he is not afraid to experiment and challenge himself in the different poetic contexts of Persian literature.

With a cover created by Fatemeh Makvandi and a cost of 35,000 Tomans, the poetry collection "At least" was published by Soore Mehr Publishing House in 2021.

