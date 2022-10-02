Sayyed Nasrallah: Crucial days ahead in maritime demarcation 

TEHRAN- The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah has spoken about the importance of recent events after a written text from the U.S. mediator in the indirect maritime demarcation negotiations between Lebanon and Israel was presented to Lebanon’s leaders.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a speech honoring the late scholar Sayyed Muhammad Ali al-Amin in the town of Chaqra, southern Lebanon.

The text, which has been received "by the three leaders" (the Lebanese President, Prime Minister and Parliament Speaker), means the country is "facing crucial days in the demarcation file, and it will become clear what the position of state officials is, and where things are heading," Sayyed Nasrallah said.

He noted that "if the demarcation border reaches a good result and the required one, then this will be the product of unity, cooperation and national solidarity."

For months now, Hezbollah has been warning Israel against the extraction of gas at the Karish oil and gas field, saying any attempts to do so would be a "red line".

The Lebanese movement has maintained that the state will decide how the negotiations with the American mediator can proceed to draw out the maritime border at a satisfactory just level. At the same time Hezbollah has warned its missiles can and will reach every point off the Israeli shores if Israel extracts in disputed waters. The movement wants Lebanon to benefit from the oil and gas that belongs to the country.

On the subject of Lebanon's oil and gas rights, Nasrallah pointed out, “I have always said that the state takes the decision.”

According to statements distributed by the office of Lebanon's parliament speaker, the draft crafted by the U.S. was "positive" but the text must be studied before a final reply is given.

The Lebanese presidency also said Beirut had received a letter from the U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the maritime boundary demarcation.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri considered that the draft "meets in principle the Lebanese demands" while rejecting the maritime boundary deal as having any impact on the land border between Lebanon and the regime occupying Palestine, his office said. However, Berri noted the ten-page agreement written in English "would require study before the final response to it is given".

Nasrallah added that “in the coming days, it will become clear what the position of the Lebanese state is, and we hope that things will be good and good for Lebanon and all the Lebanese people.” He explained, “If the result is positive, this will open new and good horizons. For the Lebanese, God willing, and this will be the result of cooperation and national solidarity.”

The movement insists Lebanon can reap the benefits of the vast oil and gas reserves at sea during an energy crisis in Lebanon if the state acts with determination.

Elsewhere, touching on the riots in Iran, which have seen police officers are murdered in cold blood and property and businesses set on fire, the Hezbollah chief stressed that “a strong and capable Iran has been targeted since the first days [of the Islamic Revolution], and now everyone is betting on causing trouble from inside the country, and with the sanctions, they are aiming to incite people against the Islamic republic.”

He pointed out that “Iran is strong and its people adhere to their religion, prophet, and family. It is enough for the enemies to witness the public events that occurred during the months of Muharram and Safar, and it is sufficient to witness the historic turnout during the funeral of martyr leader Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani" to understand the support for the country.

"This is the reality of Iran," he said, telling Tehran's enemies "you are seeking to stir trouble behind a mirage, Iran is the Islamic Republic, it is stronger, firmer, and braver than ever before.”

He explained that “the Western media, as well as some Persian Gulf media, are trying to incite the people against Iran, and this media plays its roles with the rulers, and the main role is on the people."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah added that outside powers cannot harm the Islamic Republic, its leader, and its people," noting that "the constant incitement against Iran, and the illusion that its people are an enemy, is a diabolical act to tear the nation apart."

The Hezbollah chief pointed out that "the Islamic Republic of Iran does not want anything from the people of the region at all," and asked, "How can we forget what Iran has done to protect Iraq from Daesh?"

"How can normal people look with affection towards Saudi Arabia, which sent more than five thousand suicide bombers to Iraq?” before adding “the United States of America created Daesh, protects it, secures and facilitates its work and financing."

He also asked, “After Camp David and the regional developments that followed if there was no Islamic Republic of Iran, where would Palestine and Lebanon be, the whole region, and after the so-called ‘Arab Spring and Daesh’ if there was no state called Iran, where would these countries be in the region?”

The Hezbollah chief stressed that “the most important element in the axis of resistance today is the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Whoever is betting on the U.S., he said, only needs to see what is happening in Eastern Europe.

"The Russian-Ukrainian events is no longer a regional event, but an international development, which can change the face of the world." He said, "America does not want to fight Russia with American soldiers, but through the Ukrainians, and then the Europeans."

The Secretary-General also stressed the need to "strongly adhere to the grace of the resistance," warning the Lebanese people against being influenced by "all voices that do not offer a viable alternative, but rather their words are an illusion and a mirage."

The Hezbollah leader also touched on the deaths from a migrant boat that sank off Syria this week and have risen to 86.

"This matter is sad and painful, and normal people grieve and grieve over what happened. We renew our condolences to the families of the victims, and the most important thing is to reveal the truth about what happened and what is happening in similar incidents.”

He continued, “What is happening is a recurring crime.”

"It is committed against families and infants, and therefore we call for a serious judicial investigation, and the level of killing people, children and women should not be tolerated.”

He added, “We thank the Syrian authorities, especially in Tartous governorate, and to the people on Arwad Island, for what they have done to save the people and recover the bodies of the victims.”



Regarding the election of the president of the Republic in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said that "the last presidential election confirmed that no single party has a majority in Parliament."

"The last parliamentary session proved that whoever wants to elect a president of the republic must move away from the notion of challenging purely in the interest of consultation," adding that time is running out with regards to forming a government.