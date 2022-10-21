Iran dismisses 2022 World Cup’s elimination rumors

TEHRAN – Mehdi Mohammad Nabi reacted, vice president of Iran football federation, reacted to the rumors that Iran will be eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

English media have reported that FIFA has received a letter requesting Iran are kicked out of the World Cup in Qatar due to the current situation for women in the country.

Earlier this year, FIFA wrote to Iran football authorities requesting they permit more women into stadiums, and some women were allowed to attend selected matches in Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League.

The group - supported by a Spanish law firm - say other nations have been suspended in the past for similar violations and now FIFA must suspend Iran.

“The rumor is a futile attempt of England and the U.S. to avoid Iran in the 2022 World Cup since they know how strong we are. They are afraid of Iran national football team,” Mohammad Nabi said.

“According to FIFA's statutes, the matter doesn’t seem to be a legitimate legal issue. The World Cup is an international event which brings the different nations together,” he added.

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran are scheduled to start the campaign on Nov. 21 with a match against England.

Team Melli will meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the U.S. four days later.