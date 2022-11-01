Raisi: We are sensitive toward the Caucasus region

TEHRAN— Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Tehran on Tuesday morning and was officially welcomed by his counterpart Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In the official welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of the two countries were first played, and then the two heads of state reviewed honor guards. The two leaders later attended a private meeting to discuss issues of common interests.

In addition to a bilateral meeting, the two top executive officials held a meeting of high-level delegations. And after attending the signing ceremony of a cooperation document in the field of energy, they elaborated on the results of their consultations in a joint press conference.

Raisi: Foreign interference in the Caucasus will make things worse

Raisi said that he has zero doubt that Pashinyan’s visit to Iran will be a turning point in the development of ties between the two neighboring countries.

“Neighborhood policy is one of the policies emphasized by the government, and during this administration, we had several meetings with Mr. Pashinyan. In these meetings, especially in this particular meeting, the focus of the negotiation was the development of commercial, economic and security relations between the two countries,” the president underlined in the joint press conference.

Iran and Armenia set the target to develop trade and economic ties to level of 3 billion dollars. Raisi added that in the past few months, a 43% growth in trade relations with Armenia was recorded, but the target for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries is set at 3 billion dollars, which can be achieved with the determination of the two countries.

“Good relations between the two countries will definitely lead to better relations in the region and at the international level,” the president highlighted.

Noting that the Caucasus region is a part of Iran's history, civilization and culture, Raisi underscored that security and peace in the Caucasus region are very important for Iran.

“The Caucasus region is part of the Iranian history, civilization and culture; and we are sensitive toward the Caucasus region. Security and peace in the Caucasus is very important for Iran,” President Raisi asserted.

The president cautioned, “In the bilateral talks with the Armenian Prime Minister, we both stressed that the solution to regional issues should be in the hands of the officials and those involved in the same region, and any kind of interference by foreigners in the region will create problems instead of solving the problem.”

Raisi further underlined that the capacities of the Caucasus region can guarantee “stable security and peace in this region.”

Concluding his remarks, the Iranian president expressed hope that during the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister, it would be possible to implement the agreements between Tehran and Yerevan so that an important step towards the development of relations between the two countries would be taken.

Pashinyan: Iran is a clear example of peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions

For his part, Pashinyan began his remarks at the presser by appreciating the invitation of the Iranian president to visit Tehran, saying that “meaningful and comprehensive negotiations” were conducted.

The Armenian premier said many studies have been carried out in the fields of economic, political, and historical relations between the two countries.

Lauding the president for his approach towards the Armenian community of Iran, Pashinyan said the Islamic Republic of Iran can be a transparent and clear symbol of peaceful cooperation and coexistence among the followers of different religions.

Pashinyan says he agrees with the views of the Iranian president on the need to establish stable peace and security in the Caucasus region. Appreciating Iran's principled views on peace and security in the Caucasus region, the Armenian Prime Minister said, “Today's agenda included regional cooperation and undoubtedly, there are many capacities for the development of cooperation between the two countries.”

He added, “I briefed Mr. Raisi about the tripartite meeting in Sochi yesterday, and I agree with the views of the Iranian president regarding the establishment of stable peace and security in the region.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors but announced no breakthrough.

Putin’s talks with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were held at the Russian leader’s Black Sea residence in Sochi on Monday, Euronews reported.

The negotiations were aimed at brokering a settlement after violent clashes between the two Caucasian countries.

They also reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region.

After meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev, Putin said they had to remove continuing points of disagreement from a prepared statement that was to have formed the basis of a peace deal.

He called the meetings “very useful” but declined to answer a reporter's question about the remaining sticking points, saying they were too delicate to discuss publicly.

Armenian PM invites Raisi to visit Armenia

Continuing his remarks at the joint briefing with Raisi, Pashinyan also said, “We insist that the officials of the Islamic Republic to be aware of the issues we raise in our negotiations, as well as the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Armenia and Turkey regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.”

The Armenian premier stated that the main part of the negotiations with Iran was related to economic relations, increasing the volume of trade exchanges and finding solutions for the development of trade and economic relations.

“In the field of energy and agriculture, infrastructure and water resources management, there were negotiations that should be concluded,” Pashinyan said.

Expressing his happiness about the fruitfulness of his meeting with the Iranian president, Pashinyan said the relevant ministers signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the extension of the electricity and gas barter trade, and evidence shows that this meeting was quite useful and constructive in increasing the relations between the two countries.

The Armenian premier invited Raisi to visit Armenia to continue these talks.

Pashinyan also appreciated Raisi's position on increasing relations between the two countries and listed the opening of the Iranian Consulate General in Syunik province as an example for closer cooperation.

Iran opened a consulate in the southern Armenian city of Kapan on October 21, nearly a year after expressing interest in doing so.

Videos circulating on social media showed a building decorated with balloons and Iranian and Armenian flags being readied for an official opening.

In remarks to ICANA, Amir Abdollahian said start of activities of the first Consul General of Iran in Kapan are in line with the views of the Raisi administration on economic issues and with the aim of strengthening the North-South transit route and deepening the relations between Iran and Armenia.

“This move, which will help strengthen the North-South transit route, was carried out with the aim of developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field, and the Iranian Consulate has started its activities in Kapan,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He added, “We will witness the ever-increasing expansion and deepening of relations between Iran and Armenia with the establishment of the first consulate in Kapan.”