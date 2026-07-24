Tehran, Islamabad explore ways to boost scientific cooperation

TEHRAN – Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, have explored the potential to expand scientific and academic collaborations.

The officials met on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 6th Meeting of Science Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, IRNA reported.

The discussions focused on strengthening ties by granting reciprocal scholarships, exchanging postgraduate students and researchers, and collaborating to address shared challenges such as climate change.

Iranian official lauded Pakistan’s support for the country during the recent US-Israeli war. Referring to the religious, cultural, historical, and geographical commonalities between the two countries, Simaei-Sarraf expressed hope that this visit would mark the beginning of a significant phase in expanding academic interactions and ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The official expounded on the capacities and capabilities of Iranian universities, research centers, and science and technology parks, as well.

For his part, Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized brotherhood between the two nations. “Now that the recent critical situation has further strengthened ties between Pakistan and Iran, we should deepen cooperation in different sectors,” he added.

'Islamabad is committed to developing sci-tech diplomacy with Tehran’

Meeting Iranian delegation on Tuesday, Maqbool Siddiqui highlighted the significance of bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan, noting that Islamabad is committed to boosting scientific and technological diplomacy with Tehran.

Their discussions primarily focused on enhancing cooperation in teacher education, curriculum development, digital education, artificial intelligence, educational technology, technical and vocational education, joint research initiatives, and exchanging professors and students.

They also expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of current Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Pakistani and Iranian higher education institutions, including the National University of Modern Languages (NUML). They also encouraged similar collaborations among other universities and research organizations.

Promoting joint research projects, conducting academic conferences, developing innovation partnerships, and granting scholarship opportunities to strengthen academic ties and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise were among other discussed issues.

Siddiqui highlighted that Pakistan is committed to implementing decisions made on education during the joint commission with Iran, and transferring the shared vision of both countries into meaningful practical outcomes.

He noted that longstanding brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan act as a key factor for sustained institutional interaction in addressing shared educational challenges and enhancing scientific development.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf said that expanding cooperation between the higher education and scientific institutions of the two countries would further deepen relations and contribute to regional development through innovation, research, and academic collaboration.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination between their respective ministries and scientific-technological institutions, and to explore new avenues of cooperation aimed at strengthening public ties, enhancing academic collaboration, and fostering sustainable development through education, science, and research.

The science minister attended the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the ECO Science Foundation at the 6th ECO ministerial meeting.

The event brought together ministers, eminent scientists and senior officials from ECO Member States for deliberations on advancing Science, Technology, and Innovation as well as for mobilizing resources for transformative regional projects aimed at addressing the shared developmental challenges of the ECO region.

The 6th BoT Meeting addressed a comprehensive agenda, encompassing project progress, financial oversight, and organizational restructuring. The Board conducted a detailed review of implementation of the previous BoT Meeting’s decisions and gave its approval to the work plan for the upcoming year, reinforcing the institute’s operational continuity.

The election of the next president of the ECO Science Foundation was also on the agenda. The foundation is currently headed by Komeil Tayyebi from Iran.

As part of his three-day visit, Simaei-Sarraf held a meeting with Pakistan’s minister of science and technology and the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), visit several leading universities in Islamabad, tour the ECO Science Foundation, and held discussions with professors of the Persian language.

MT/ MG