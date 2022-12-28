Europeans unable to get points

Americans and Europeans are trying to delay a revival of the JCPOA, as they officially announced that they are looking for the results of the unrest in Iran, and then decide when to enter into negotiations, Arman-e Melli wrote.

The Westerners are cleverly trying to insinuate that the demonstrations and unrest will either lead to a change in Iran’s behavior towards the West or to the collapse of the regime, which in both cases will benefit the West.

As Iran also thought that Russia’s attack on Ukraine disrupted the deals and it can change the behavior of Western countries towards Iran due to the harsh winter and they will be willing to give more concessions at the negotiations, in practice by managing policies and energy savings, neither Europe’s winter was so hard, nor did Iran’s demands get fulfilled.

Iran should sooner sit down at the negotiation table with strength and power, he concluded.

Sharq: New Cold War is taking shape in Ukraine

Recently, the United States warned about Russia's “unprecedented level of military and technical support” for Iran, which is also a warning to Westerners against the dangers of a “large-scale military alliance”’, the pro-reform Sharq newspaper argued.

Indeed, a new Cold War is taking shape in Ukraine, and its opponents are clearly emerging. On the one hand, the West, led by the United States, is providing military aid and ammunition to Ukraine, and on the other hand, Russia and Iran are coming under Western sanctions and isolated in the international arena.

Despite the clear support of Iran to Russia, Iran’s nuclear negotiations have not ended. But by changing its strategy, which now includes increasing international pressure against Iran by revealing its partnership with Russia, the United States is trying to divert Iran from this partnership and revive the JCPOA.

The author further warned that meeting Russia’s demand for military equipment will face many difficulties, as Iran is also dealing with economic problems and public demands.

Javan: Riots incur heavy loss on economy

The conservative paper of Javan ran a story headlined ‘Riots incur heavy loss on economy’, blamed Western countries to trigger unrest and put pressure on Iran to score more points at the negotiation table.

The enemies targeted the businesses to increase people’s dissatisfaction with the economic situation and living conditions to halt Iran’s economic growth.

Economic activity and progress were affected by the two pressure tools of sanctions and riots, as indirect economic damages are far more destructive than direct damages, the author remarked.

Kayhan: A very bright future awaits Iranian nation!

Kayhan wrote that a very bright future awaits Iranian nation, quoting President Raisi as saying.

The economic conditions must be improved with the help of people, and inflation and foreign currency rates will definitely decrease, because wherever the people have entered the scene, many problems have been resolved, Raisi said, proposing solutions to economic woes.

In a note also the newspaper introduced another cause for economic problems, criticizing social media users for announcing fake prices for dollar, condemning them for disappointing the market through false prices to seek profits.

Etemad: Policymaking or implementation?

The Etemad newspaper, however, criticized Raisi who said “shortcomings are not due to macro-policies, rather to the implementation process,” and wrote that he himself is the executor of these policies and he is faulted with the implementation process.

“The laws and policies must show their effectiveness in practice, and in case of incompatibility with the available resources, time and place and not being able to satisfy the target society, it is necessary to review and revise the policy making strategies.

Not all shortcomings can be attributed to the workforce and the implementation. In other words, workforces act based on the structure they have been given, which is affected by financial and human resources, capacities, opportunities, capabilities, challenges and limitations,” the newspaper explained in the critique.