Over 18,000 National Housing Movement units under construction in Fars

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 18,300 units of the National Housing Movement are under construction in Fars province, in the south of Iran.

Ataollah Zamani, the director-general of the province’s Housing Foundation, also said that 3,400 units are planned to be inaugurated in the cities and villages of the province by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

In early November, a board member of the National Land and Housing Organization announced that about 57,000 hectares of land within the boundaries of the cities has been provided for the National Housing Movement plan.

Arsalan Maleki also said that the private sector owners in provinces with land shortages can participate in the National Housing Movement to provide land.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

In early November, Hadi Abbasi-Asl, the deputy minister of transport and urban development, announced that currently, at least one million units of the National Housing Movement are under construction with average progress of about 30 percent.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in late July, Qasemi inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

And on November 5, the deputy head of the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution announced that 195,000 units of the National Housing Movement are under construction in the rural areas, and stressed that the figure will reach 240,000 units by the eleventh Iranian calendar month Bahman (January 21, 2023).

MA/MA