National steel festival, exhibition slated for mid-Jan.

TEHRAN- The 4th National Iranian Steel Festival and Exhibition (N.I.S.F) is scheduled to be held in Tehran during January 10-12, 2023, IRIB reported.

Focusing on the knowledge-based companies and startups and those production units expediting the process of indigenizing new technologies for the country’s steel industry is a major feature of this year’s exhibition and conference.

In this national event, domestic producers and suppliers of the country's iron and steel chain, in addition to offering cooperation opportunities to knowledge-based companies and domestic manufacturers, unveil their latest achievements and products.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

The latest report released by the World Steel Association (WSA) shows that Iran’s crude steel output has increased 8.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2022, while the world steel output has fallen 3.7 percent in the said period.

Production of crude steel in Iran reached 27.9 million tons during the mentioned 11 months, as compared to 25.7 million tons in the first 11 months of 2021.

The WSA put the crude steel output by the world’s top 64 producers at about 1.691 billion tons in the mentioned time span.

During the first 11 months of the current year, all of the world’s top 10 steel producers except for Iran and India experienced a decline in their steel output, according to the WSA report.

Iran’s monthly crude steel output stood at 2.9 million tons in November, registering a 3.9 percent rise compared to the figure for the same month in 2021.

The country climbed to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers in the mentioned month.

Producing 74.5 million and 10.4 million tons of steel, China and India stood in first and second places in the said period, respectively, while Japan occupied third place producing 7.2 million tons of the mentioned product.

EF/MA