When booking a plane ticket, we may think about many things such as the flight class, the quality of the food or the space of the seats. But have you ever thought about the driver of this giant flying machine? Maybe many of us dreamed of becoming a pilot, but now we have been away from that dream for many years.

Maybe many of you are at the beginning of the journey and the passion for piloting runs in your veins. With a little research on the job process and requirements, you can find your way to becoming an elite pilot. In this article, in short, a general perspective for "How to become a pilot?" We put it in front of you.

Maybe one day, instead of booking a plane ticket as a passenger, you will become a pilot of a passenger plane, who knows!?



What conditions can we expect in a pilot?

In order to be a good pilot, in addition to the physical conditions that are tested in medical examinations, you must also have the necessary mental conditions. Piloting is a job full of risk and unexpected things happen in it. Crisis management and maintaining calm and coolness are considered to be the most important characteristics for a skilled pilot.

Also, the ability to bear high work pressure is one of the necessary characteristics for every pilot. Midnight flights, which should be with the same precision and focus as daytime flights, completely change your sleep and rest hours. In addition, working on peak days of passenger traffic, i.e. holidays, is an inseparable part of the life of a passenger flight pilot.

Where do we even start?

preliminary conditions

Before we examine the two scholarship and free methods, we say the basic conditions for entering these schools:

- diploma

- At least 18 years old

- Specific situation about military service or educational exemption

- Adherence to one of the official religions of the country

- Not having a history of addiction or bad criminal record

- General knowledge of English

- Successfully passing the prescribed medical examinations



Medical examinations

There are many medical conditions that must be checked before starting the pilot course. From the absence of asthma and sinusitis to the minimum height of 165 cm for airline pilots and many micro-gross conditions are all checked. Various sports tests are also taken from you to determine the level of physical fitness.

If your situation is inconsistent with any of these standards, a specialist doctor or a committee of doctors will review the case for final approval or rejection. In short, behind every plane ticket reservation there is an expert pilot who went through all these steps years ago.

Scholarship method

Some airlines, such as Iran Air, invite those interested in piloting to participate in a test. Among them, those who are accepted take free training courses and are employed after graduation. This test usually requires a math or experimental diploma. In fact, you have to take an exam similar to a pilot exam, so that if you pass, you can go through the training process for free.

free method

In this way, it is enough to go to one of the free pilot training centers and study with a diploma of education in any field, paying all the expenses. There are various training centers for pilot training, which include Iran Pilot Training Center, Parsis Aviation Training Center, Aviation Techniques Virtual Training Center, Meraj Pilot Training Center and Artakish Center among them.

Education Courses

In order to become a first-class pilot, you must pass numerous and relatively intensive training courses. With each step and obtaining the necessary certificate, you are one step closer to the pilot certificate. To receive each of the documents, you have to pass its own classes and tests.

Generally, several certificates are required for piloting. You must have proof

or personal certificate, degree

or business certificate, degree

Or get a blind flight permit and a pilot training certificate to earn the title of pilot.

In general, there are two types of theoretical and practical training, you must finish the theory courses first to be allowed to enter the practical courses.

Theory classes

Pilot theory lessons are very interesting and some of them are related to physics and mechanics. At this stage, you study lessons such as aerodynamics, meteorology, how to work with a flight computer and calculations, map reading, physiology, precision flight instruments, weight and balance regulations, air navigation, engine systems and aircraft capabilities.

Practical classes

After the theory course, you should fly about 50 hours in light aircraft such as Teknam, Piper and Cessna. These flights are performed in two ways, i.e. with the master pilot and alone, so that all your capabilities and abilities are fully tested.

A final word with future pilots

Maybe no one thinks of you as the pilot of that flight when booking a plane ticket, but your voice before the flight and reassuring the passengers will be the start of a smooth journey with unforgettable memories for them. If you are really interested in flying, be sure to follow this difficult but sweet path with strength and perseverance so that your name is among the experienced and beloved pilots of the country.

Above rules are teaching in IRAN your Country's courses and levels may be different .

