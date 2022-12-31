TEDPIX falls 56,800 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 56,819 points to 1.59 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 14.983 billion securities worth 79.324 trillion rials (about $273.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 50,495 points, and the second market’s index lost 86,884 points.

TEDPIX has risen 87,603 points (6.22 percent) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ended on December 21, 2022).

