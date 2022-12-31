Tehran, Caracas to develop technological co-op

TEHRAN – Medicines, vaccines, agricultural products, environmental products, medical equipment, information technology, and telecommunications are the fields of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

Recently, the technological ties have been strengthened between the two countries, Rouhollah Stiri, director of the international business development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said.

Earlier this month, a delegation from Iran visited Caracas and introduced the achievements of various knowledge-based fields to the Venezuelan investors, he explained, IRIB reported.

Venezuela is a relatively wealthy country whose high inflation rate has been well-controlled in recent years. The trade relations with Iran can be done through the exchange of goods, he said.

In September, more than 82 knowledge-based firms attended an exhibition in Caracas with the aim of exchanging experiences and holding meetings.

Some 200 companies attended this event and 60 cooperation contracts were signed. We tried to provide a field for interaction and synergy between companies, she said.

Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, said in September that today, Iran is an exemplary country and a country of progress, production, knowledge, and production of products.

Knowledge-based ecosystem

Over the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has implemented a series of activities to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was founded in 2006 as one of the sub-sets of the government with the slogan of moving from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based one, aiming at increasing technological capabilities and innovation in order to generate wealth from the knowledge and improve people’s quality of life.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies are working in.

