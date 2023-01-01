Iran VP arrives in Brazil to attend Lula da Silva's inauguration

TEHRAN- The vice president of Iran for parliamentary affairs arrived in Brasilia to take part in Lula da Silva's inauguration as the new president of Brazil.

The Brazilian Assistant Minister and Director General of Asia and the Iranian Ambassador to Brazil welcomed Mohammad Hosseini, Iran's Vice-President for Parliamentary Affairs, when he arrived in Brasilia to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new President, Lula da Silva.

During his visit to Brazil, Hosseini is set to hold talks with certain heads of state and top officials in attendance for the official inauguration ceremony and banquet of Brazil's new president.

The vice president of Iran's tour to Brazil is also expected to include meetings with Muslims and Iranian citizens residing there as well as discussions with Brazilian authorities on how to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.

Brazil is the biggest and most populated country in South America, with an area of more than 8 million square meters and 212 million people.

It has established trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and is the tenth-largest economy in the world.