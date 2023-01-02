Fars fair to devote section to gastronomy tourism

TEHRAN – The southern province of Fars will be hosting a gastronomy event and relevant workshops on food tourism on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Pars international tourism exhibition, which will be inaugurated in Shiraz on January 10, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Organized by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, the event aims at introducing and promoting local dishes, Seyyed Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad said on Monday.

Back in December, the official announced that travel destinations and handicrafts products will be the focus of the Pars international tourism exhibition.

The four-day exhibit aims to spotlight tourist attractions, ecotourism, hospitality and hoteling, handicrafts and souvenirs, the official added.

Iran is the paradise of foodies. Every province and even every city of Iran has its specific delectable dishes. So, one can enjoy a wide range of foods here in Iran and Kermanshah is one of the most popular places among foodies.

The cornerstone of every Persian meal is rice or Polo. Persian cuisine is, above all, about balance — of tastes and flavors, textures and temperatures. In every meal, even on every plate, you’ll find both sweet and sour, soft and crunchy, cooked and raw, hot and cold.

No Persian meal is complete without an abundance of herbs. Every table is set with Sabzi-khordan, a basket of fresh herbs, radishes, and scallions, which are eaten raw and by the handful, often tucked into a piece of fresh flatbread with a bite of feta, cucumber or walnuts.

Experts believe that food tourism has become one of the most dynamic and creative segments of tourism and, at the same time, has naturally positioned itself as an element of diversification of tourism with a high impact on the promotion of sustainable development at the regional and local levels.

In 2020, Iran joined an online campaign launched by the UNWTO to promote gastronomy as an essential part of tourism. Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

ABU/AM