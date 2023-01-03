NPC head calls for completing petrochemical value chain

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has called on all the entities active in the petrochemical industry to cooperate in completing its value chain, Shana reported.

Morteza Shahmirzaei noted that by producing items with more added value, the average value of Iran’s petrochemical products should reach $4500 to $5000 per ton.

“We hope to take the necessary steps for the development of the [petrochemical industry’s] downstream sector with the help of all complexes, companies and those interested in investing in the industry in order to realize this sector’s real potential,” the NPC head said.

EF/MA