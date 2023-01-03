French edition of Ghadir Sermon annotated

TEHRAN – A French translation of the Ghadir Sermon, in which the Prophet Muhammad (S) appointed Imam Ali (AS) as his successor, has been annotated at the Central Library and Documentation Center of the University of Tehran.

The sermon was translated into French by Marzieh Mehrabi, a professor of the Department of French Language and Literature at the University of Tehran, library director Fatemeh Saqafi said in a press release published on Tuesday.

The annotated versions of the Arabic and Persian editions of the sermon were launched in a special meeting at the University of Tehran last year on July 17, the eve of Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet of Islam (S).

“Following the launch of the annotated versions of the Arabic and Persian editions of the sermon, the library sought to annotate the renditions of the Ghadir Sermon in the different languages,” Saqafi said.

“To provide an accurate translation, we need to conduct in-depth research on the text; in addition, an audio version must be recorded in a clear voice for the visually impaired,” she added.

The sermon has recently been translated into Italian by Mohammad-Hossein Ramezan-Kiai and it will be annotated in the near future.

She said the library has produced new English and Italian translations of the Ghadir Sermon, which will soon be annotated.

The library also has plans to provide Spanish, German, Japanese, Russian and Chinese translations of the sermon.

On the way back home from Hajj in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, the Prophet Muhammad (S) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khum, where he gave what was to be his last sermon, in which he announced the appointment of his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam shortly before his death, based on a revelation from God.

Afterwards, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (S) for his excellent choice and, in the other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Ali (AS). One of the Muslims was Hazrat Fatima (SA), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and daughter of the Prophet (S).

Photo: A file photo shows UT dean Mohammad Moqimi and UT Central Library and Documentation Center director Fatemeh Saqafi unveiling annotated versions of the Arabic and Persian editions of the Ghadir Sermon on July 17, 2022. (UT)

MMS/YAW