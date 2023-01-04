Jajarm to offer safari tours

TEHRAN – The tourism directorate of the northeastern city of Jajarm in North Khorasan province plans to arrange safari tours, the city’s tourism chief has said.

Organizing such tours aims at developing tourism and attracting more travelers to the region, Mohammadreza Talebi explained on Tuesday.

Jajarm is one of North Khorasan’s oldest human settlements due to its large Neolithic, Copper Age, and Bronze Age sites, the official added.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, toward Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20 km north.

Although several new buildings spoil the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

