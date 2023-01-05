Hamed Haddadi to undergo foot surgery

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team captain Hamed Haddadi will undergo foot surgery.

Sichuan Blue Whales defeated the Jilin Northeast Tigers 114-110 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Wednesday but the winner wasn't happy since their center Haddadi fell down in the game and was carried off on a stretcher.

The 37-year-old was later diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture.

He will also miss Team Melli match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from the Asian Qualifiers against Japan and China in late February.