Haddadi undergoes successful foot surgery

TEHRAN - Iran basketball team captain Hamed Haddadi underwent successful foot surgery.

He will need several months to recuperate and return to full fitness.

Sichuan Blue Whales defeated the Jilin Northeast Tigers 114-110 Wednesday night in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league but their center Haddadi fell down in the game and was carried off on a stretcher.

The 37-year-old was later diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Haddadi has missed Team Melli match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from the Asian Qualifiers against Japan and China in late February.