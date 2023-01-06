Iran values Syria’s cooperative relationship with OPCW

TEHRAN- Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York on Thursday expressed Tehran’s gratitude for Syria's cooperative relationship with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Applauding Syria's constructive engagement with the OPCW, Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani highlighted that it is also important to pay attention to the Syrian government's reasonable concerns in that regard.

Delivering speech at the UN Security Council about the Syrian chemical weapons case, Iravani remarked, “Since the previous UNSC session in this respect no new event, or development has occurred. The OPCW representative office at the UN, too, has not presented any new point in this respect.”

“Today's session once again confirms the view that holding regular monthly meetings in this regard is essentially a waste of UN resources and time of the UNSC members, notwithstanding the lack of any progress or development in this file,” Iran's ambassador reaffirmed.

Iravani also made it clear that Iran supports the OPCW's technical approach to addressing the remaining concerns in the Syrian chemical weapons file.

He emphasized that "unbiased, competent, authentic, and concrete investigations are essential to achieve that aim and that they must fulfill the criteria and procedures of the Chemical Weapons Convention."