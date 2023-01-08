Desalination plants capacity to be raised by 400,000 cubic meters

TEHRAN – The Iranian Energy Ministry is determined to add at least 400,000 cubic meters to the capacity of the country's water desalination plants by the end of the current government incumbency (2025), the deputy head of National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company said.

According to Hashem Amini, there are currently 95 water desalination plants with a total capacity of 638,000 cubic meters per day, operational or being constructed across the country, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Amini put the total investment made in the mentioned plants at 38.6 trillion rials (about $101.3 million) considering the prices at the time of the contracts.

EF/MA