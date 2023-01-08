The ocean of resistance literature

Nusratullah Mahmudzadeh is one of the well-known authors whose works don't appear to be exaggerated.

He has so far written 30 books about the events and memories of the imposed war, but we can say with certainty that his notoriety is due to the recently published book “The Frontline Embankments."

Mahmoudzadeh covered a subject that had not received as much attention before in this book by describing the Jihad of Construction's contribution to the war and the geniuses who led it.

* How has this book been able to reach a wide audience and receive positive reviews so far?

The subject of this book is something that has not been discussed much before. Having been with Jihad of Construction for many years, I have closely observed the services of jihadists. As I wrote this book, I tried to describe what I saw and heard honestly and without exaggeration. Additionally, Jihadism's usefulness to this country is a unique aspect of the book, which is another reason why it has a large readership.

Most of the Jihad of Construction’s forces were educated people and university geniuses who preferred to do engineering activities and use their knowledge and expertise, for their country, instead of fighting.

* How long did it take you to write this book?

It took 5 years to complete this book. We brought more than 500,000 confidential and non-confidential documents of the IRGC and Jihad and interviews that have not been published anywhere.

* What inspired you to become a writer?

There’s actually a great story behind it. In fact, it started after the operation to liberate Hoveyzeh and where I was injured. In that conflict, out of 150 people, only 3-4 of us survived. I was hospitalized for a while, and the only thing I could do to pass the time was write down the details of what happened in that operation. Finally, with the help of one of my friends, my writings were published and I started writing as a career then.

* As you wrote such a good book, did you learn the principles of writing somewhere?

No, I did not know the principles of writing. I just wrote the events of the war from memory in a very detailed way. Of course, in order to get familiar with war literature, I read many books.

* How many books did you write during the war?

I think 5 to 6 books.

