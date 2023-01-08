Large gathering at Qom against infamous French magazine

TEHRAN – Seminary students as well as citizens held a gathering in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom on Sunday to condemn the indecent images of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

They also expressed support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the rule of supreme jurisprudence.

The Assembly of Experts also issued a statement on Sunday expressing disgust over the sacrilegious cartoons of the infamous magazine.

“The immoral move of the infamous French magazine against the religion of Islam and Marja'iat (source of religious imitation) once again demonstrated the hatred and hostility of the foes of Islam and Shia,” the assembly said in its statement.

The statement described the derogatory caricatures by Charlie Hebdo as an instance of “cultural barbarism” that shows another face of France in its support for Monafeqin (hypocrites).