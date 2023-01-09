Ways of improving business environment discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - The 29th meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Business Environment Improvement Committee was held on Sunday during which the negative impacts of redundant regulations on domestic production and business environment were discussed.

During the meeting, various issues were raised among which the need to prevent the passing of new regulations by the parliament, addressing the issues related to knowledge-based companies and the effects and consequences of prescribed pricing in the air transportation industry can be mentioned.

As the TCCIMA portal reported, the challenges that the private sector businessmen are facing in issuing and renewing their commercial ID cards were also among the subjects discussed at the meeting.

EF/MA