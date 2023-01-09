Iran to host 2023 Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship

TEHRAN - The Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has awarded the hosting rights of the 25th Asian Men’s Club League Handball Championship to Iran Handball Federation (IRIHF).

The competition is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 11, 2023, in Isfahan, Iran.

The winners of the competition will qualify for the 17th IHF Men’s Super Globe, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of this year.

The defending champions are Al-Kuwait Sporting Club (Kuwait), which won the competition back in 2022. The record title holders are Al-Sadd Sports Club (Qatar), which won the championship five times between 2000 and 2005.