Ex-Iran volleyball player Gholami announces retirement

TEHRAN – Former Iran volleyball team middle blocker Adel Gholami called time on his playing career on Monday.

Gholami announced retirement at the age of 37.

He was a member of Iran golden generation who won two gold medals at the 2013 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Dubai and 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Gholami also represented Iran at the 2016 Olympic Games, where Team Melli finished in fifth place.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to my success. I played volleyball for 20 years and enjoyed every moment of the sport. I wanted to continue playing but I was forced to end my career due to back injury,” he posted on his Instagram.