UAE & Israel; normalization or revelation?

TEHRAN- The normalization of relations between some Arab countries and Israel is one of the things that have been discussed a lot in recent years, but what is not mentioned and is less discussed is that a significant number of Arab countries have had relations, of course secretly, in trade, security, and even defense fields for decades. And the establishment of diplomatic relations in public can be considered as the revelation of relations that have existed more or less since the past.

Abraham Accords global announcement of a new movement

Publicizing Israel's relations with some Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, began when the officials of these three countries in Washington, together with the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, stood next to the infamous President of the United States, Donald Trump, until once again show the ugliest and most disgraceful pictures in the world of politics.

Abraham Accords was signed at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020, between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Undoubtedly, the Accords, which is called a historic breakthrough in Israeli-Arab relations, can be considered the official declaration and publicization of the relations of some Arab countries with Israel, which was initiated under the former administration of Donald Trump.

The deal was orchestrated by Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, who is trying to prove himself as a worthy consultant, after the great failure he and his father-in-law faced in implementing the "Deal of Century." Trump openly complimented him by saying: "You did a great job! People do not understand the things that they can do … I don't think anyone can do what he did."

UAE, Israel common agreement with different goals

The United Arab Emirates was one of the pioneer countries in normalizing relations with Israel, a move that Saudi Arabia did not easily dare to announce publicly. Despite its satisfaction to establish relations with Israel, the UAE publicly spoke about its plan for the future of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

UAE expects to buy advanced US military equipment

The UAE's agreement with Israel will definitely not be limited to a mere diplomatic relationship.

The UAE is one of the big markets in the region and trade, defense and security relations can complement the diplomatic relations.

The UAE had two goals from the broad agreement with Israel;

First, use Israel's own defense and security capabilities to deal with regional and extra-regional rivals.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on 22 September that Israel agreed to sell the advanced Rafael air defense system to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the first arms deal between the two countries since the normalization of relations in 2020.

According to Reuters, Israel agreed to supply the UAE with the Rafael-produced Spyder interceptor missiles.

The Spyder missiles can be launched from vehicle-mounted platforms and are used against short- and long-range projectiles.

Second, gaining Israel's support for the purchase of American super-advanced weapons.

In the Trump administration's final months, the U.S. and the UAE negotiated a deal including up to 50 F-35 fighter jets, 18 MQ-9 reaper drones, and nearly $10 billion in advanced munitions produced by Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, and Raytheon.

This landmark deal would have made the UAE the first Arab state to procure both the F-35s and MQ-9s.

Israel is the only regime in the region that can be the gate of advanced US military weapons to other countries.

India's military cooperation with the Zionist regime in the past years to obtain advanced American military weapons is one of these types of cooperation.

For years, the United States has refrained from selling advanced military weapons to the Arab countries under the pretext of maintaining Israel's military superiority, and the UAE wanted to end this approach by Washington and Tel Aviv's fear with Abraham Accords, but it seems that the UAE has not so far reached its desired result.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote in an article on September 13, 2022: "On the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, one of the key side deals attached to Israel's normalization with the Arab world has yet to come to fruition: the sale of advanced fighter aircraft to the United Arab Emirates."

The deal has been essentially stuck since December due to concerns over Israel's qualitative military edge and the Persian Gulf state's ties with China.

Israel's educational goals in UAE

As we said above, the Abraham Accords is more than a mere diplomatic relationship. In addition to political, defense, and security areas, the deal has also developed in cultural field.

If the normalization process does not proceed in a basic way, it is possible that after a few generations, future generations in Arab countries will return to the starting point and declare their opposition to Israel.

For that reason, today Israel, or in other words, the thought of international Zionism, aims to follow the influence wider and deeper than a political agreement, and that is to establish cultural links between the new generation in Islamic countries with the ideals of international Zionism. And the way to establish this cultural link is the view of the new and future generation of Muslims in Arab countries to the not-very-accurate history of the Jews in their teachings.

Holocaust education in UAE schools

One of the most important topics for international Zionism is the Holocaust and its education to all human beings.

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, refers to the alleged killing of six million Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

The UAE’s Education Ministry is reportedly developing the new Holocaust curricula, which will be taught to children in both primary and secondary schools.

The UAE also set up the region’s first Holocaust memorial exhibition in Dubai.

The UAE embassy in the United States issued a statement on Jan 8 saying: From now on, the subject of the Holocaust will be taught in the educational subjects of elementary and middle schools in the United Arab Emirates.

In this report published under the title "Jewish History for the Children of the UAE", Yediot Aharonot wrote: Recently, a delegation from the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the UAE visited the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem and asked the Israeli authorities to assist issues related to education of the Holocaust in the schools.

Yediot Aharonot said: The decision of the UAE is a historic and very important event, in the context of the culture based on Holocaust denial in most Arab countries.

Denial of the Holocaust is an accusation that Zionists make against those who question its authenticity.

Historians who questioned the number of Jews killed in World War II and the ways of killing recorded in the history books were called Holocaust deniers.

The propaganda of international Zionism called the late French historian Robert Faurisson, who had done a lot of research and questioned many data, as a great denier of the Holocaust, while he considered himself a revisionist and said "Being a big denier is better than being a big liar".

The ground should be prepared in such a way that an Arab and Muslim in the Middle East instead of placing the Quran on their niche, and wearing a keffiyeh, should put a Menorah Candle Holder on the niche and a yarmulke hat on their head. Children, from their bottom of their hearts, should learn from of Jewish history and what happened to the Jews in Warsaw Ghetto, the Auschwitz camp, and the German Kristallnacht. A story that many of them were created by the Jews themselves, and because of this, Traitor Jews were executed by their coreligionist after the war.

Yes, the future generation of Muslims should learn teachings that are full of lies and distortions instead of reading the sad history of the Palestinian nation and their killing by Zionist terror squads.

At the end

Abir Bassam, a Lebanese journalist, says, "We live a series of historical betrayals since the Arab revolution in 1916. The British betrayal brought the Saudi clan into power. Compromises brought the other monarchies in the (Persian) Gulf countries. Even more, betrayals were enforced on the Arabs by their own leaders in Camp David."

"Yes, it is historical foolishness what the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has done by signing Abraham's Accord on the 13th of August 2020 and supporting politically dying leaders. The first is Donald Trump, and the second is Benjamin Netanyahu. However, what the UAE did was expected. Military cooperation between the Emirates and Israel is at its peak for years now," she added in her article published in Tehran Times.

In this atmosphere, meetings had been activated. Grammy Wood revealed in "the Atlantic" that secret meetings have been going for years. The U.S. departments were leading the talks through private and personal channels. The discussions were personally held between Kushner from one side and Prince Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed of the UAE on the other.