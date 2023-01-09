Carter ordered CIA to topple Islamic Republic 10 months after the revolution: document

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Monday that based on a credible American institute 10 months after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Jimmy Carter ordered CIA director Stansfield Turner to topple the Islamic Republic system.

The Leader said the report is based on declassified documents which are released after 30 or 40 years.

The document that the Leader referred to is related to a series of 359 documents between 1979-1980. The document related to Iran is the one numbered 110.

Carter’s order was declared to the Special Coordination Committee that included Turner, national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, Defense secretary Harold Brown, and secretary of state Cyrus Vance.

It was based on this order that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was provoked to launch attack on Iran on September 22, 1980.

In his order, Carter had said he considered operation against a “foreign country” important for the American national security.

For that purpose, Carter tasked Turner or his representative to brief congressional committees on the operation and if necessary, hold briefing sessions to justify the operation.

Carter ordered propagandistic, political and economic operation against the Islamic Republic in order to establish what he called a “democratic and responsible” regime in Iran.

The order contained contacts with Iranian opposition leaders and concerned influential governments to form a Western-affiliated bloc that would be able to replace the Islamic Republic.