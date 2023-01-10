Persepolis beat Van Pars in Hazfi Cup Round of 32

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned a hard-fought win over first-tier Van Pars here in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round pf 32.

The match finished 2-2 after 120 minutes and the Reds defeated their plucky opponents 4-1 in penalty shootout at the Azadi Stadium.

Iman Kiani gave the visiting team the lead just 10 minutes into the match from the penalty spot and Persepolis' Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani leveled the score on the hour mark from the spot.

Van Pars midfielder Abouzar Safarzadeh found the back of the net six minutes later but Morteza Pouraliganji equalized the match in the 77th minute.

Persepolis won the match on penalties, thanks to Alireza Beiranvand who saved two penalties.

Furthermore, Ario Eslamshahr lost to Aluminum Arak 3-2,

Havadar edged past Chadormalu 1-0, Be'sat Kermanshah lost to Navad Urmia 7-6 on penalties, Gol Gohar beat Mes Shahr Babak 2-1and Foolad defeated Khoosheh Talaei 2-0.



Wednesday:

*Arman Gohar Sirjan v Esteghlal Mollasani

*Malavan v Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Pars Jonoubi Jam v Iman Sabz Shiraz

*Mes Rafsanjan v Zob Ahan

*Paykan v Esteghlal Khuzestan

*Nassaji Mazandaran v Fajr Sepasi Shiraz

*Sepahan v Saipa

*Shahrdari Hamedan v Darya Caspian Babol

Thursday:

*Esteghlal v Tractor

*Mes Kerman v Sanat Naft Abadan

