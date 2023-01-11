Sepahan advance to 2023 Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated first-tier Saipa 3-0 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round pf 32 on Wednesday.

Shahriar Moghanlou made a hat-trick in the seventh, 47th and 58th minutes at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan for the Yellows.

Nassaj are the defending champions.

Results:

*Arman Gohar Sirjan 1 - 3 Esteghlal Mollasani

*Malavan 1 - 3 Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Pars Jonoubi Jam 1 - 0 Iman Sabz Shiraz

*Mes Rafsanjan 1 - 0 Zob Ahan

*Paykan 1 - 0 Esteghlal Khuzestan

*Nassaji Mazandaran 2 - 1 Fajr Sepasi Shiraz

*Sepahan 3 - 0 Saipa

*Shahrdari Hamedan 1 (7) – 1 (8) Darya Caspian Babol

Thursday:

*Esteghlal v Tractor

*Mes Kerman v Sanat Naft Abadan