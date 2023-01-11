Renewing road maintenance fleet requires over $393m: RMTO head

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) Dariyoush Amani has said his organization needs at least 150 trillion rials (about $393.7 million) for the renovation of the country’s road maintenance fleet, IRNA reported.

Amani put the average age of the country’s road maintenance machinery at 25 years, saying that this fleet has not been renovated for many years and the machines have only been repaired.

“We are trying to supply the necessary resources from the allocated budget for RMTO as well as the financial assistance from other institutions,” the official said.

