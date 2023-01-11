Alireza Akbari sentenced to death on spying for UK

TEHRAN- Alireza Akbari, arrested some time ago on espionage charges, has been sentenced to death over disrupting Iran’s internal and external security through the transmission of information to the UK.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court has also confirmed the verdict.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Intelligence on Wednesday, it emphasized that Akbari considered as a leading agent working for the British spy service (MI6), collecting sensitive information from Iran in a bid to provide it to the service.

Akbari had worked in various positions since 1360s (1980s), including the deputy minister of defense under the presidency of Mohammad Khatami.

During the process of obtaining a visa from the British embassy in Tehran, he was flagged by the intelligence agents stationed there and then became a full-fledged employee for the British spy agency.