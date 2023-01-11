9 warnings to the Republic of Azerbaijan

Arman-e Emrooz has criticized appeasing Baku. Some advices on how to deal with the hostile policies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. To warn Baku to stop anti-Iran procedures, the following approaches can be used:

- More use of the alternative route of the sea corridor to Russia by strengthening the fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Caspian Sea, building various types of vessels and completing the Rasht railway to the Caspian Free Zone.

- Completion of Chabahar to Zahedan railway

- Supporting oppressed groups in Turkey and Baku, such as Taleshis and Lezgis in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Kurds and Alevis in Turkey, and providing a ground for establishment of their representative offices in Tehran (as Turkey and Baku have done)

- More serious support for the Hussainiun and taking advantage of their extensive cultural, scientific, and religious capacities

- Establishing the Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Tabriz as soon as possible

- Active diplomacy with Russia and Armenia to sign a tripartite defense and economic agreement

- Establishing a wider economic cooperation with Georgia (as a bridge for Iran-Armenia to connect with Europe) and defining some kind of common political-security and economic-commercial interests between Iran and Georgia

- Increasing economic, political, and cultural relations with former Soviet republics that have Muslim population Muslim in the Chechen area, focusing on the threat of NATO through the Republic of Baku.

- Serious strengthening of Iran's public diplomacy in Central Asia and the Caucasus

Kayhan: Mad government in Israel

In its editorial, Kayhan analyzed the situation and prospects of the new Israeli government and wrote: "Some political and security observers have said that the security situation is messed up and the growing political divisions in Israel will inevitably lead the army to enter into a conflict beyond the borders.

From inside the government, and especially the security cabinet of the Israeli regime, there have been statements that indicate increase in possibility of Israeli conflicts outside borders. But what is the reality?

In his speech, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah used the word "mad" to describe some of the new Israeli government members. Some concluded that the Secretary General of Hezbollah was referring to the possibility of the Israeli army's actions abroad.

There is no doubt that the Zionist regime does not have a calm situation inside, and the parties and government bodies are in dispute, and this is the first prerequisite for entering the phase of wider military measures.

Now, even if Netanyahu takes military action against one of the sides of the resistance front, he is not able to bring consensus among his serious opponents.

Although a "mad" can do anything and the resistance movement must be conscious, all the evidence indicates the entry of the Zionist regime into the phase of escalation will further destroy its position and make it more vulnerable against the resistance forces. Netanyahu remembers the words of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah who said that "if a war starts, it will be the last war in the region."

Farhikhtegan: Nuclear deal will not be revived

Alireza Kohken, an advisor to the foreign minister on the nuclear negotiations, tells Farhikhtegan that “with IR9 centrifuges, nuclear breakout has no meaning anymore.”

Talking about the prospect of negotiations, the adviser says: "The agreement will not be signed because we were supposed to sign the agreement early last year, the U.S. representative in the nuclear talks returned to Washington and when he returned to the talks again, he said the president believes that ‘the agreement is finished (dead)’ and should not be signed."

Washington demanded changes in some clauses of the deal.

In the middle of the current year, the Americans claimed that some parts that we had agreed on has been disclosed, and that is why that public opinion is putting pressure on Biden and we cannot sign.

Iran told them that when the agreement has not yet been reached, you claim that you are under pressure and cannot fulfill your obligations. Nothing has happened yet. You behave so! What else if we agree. America only signs a document on paper, but we have to do things to limit the activities on the ground.

Everyone saw the film that Mr. Trump signed a paper again and said that he did not care about the previous signature.

For America, the signature is on a piece of paper, but for us it is a technical measure. They are not the same."

Javan: Stupid opposition

Javan discussed Hamed Esmaeilion’s recent positions and wrote: "Hamed Esmaeilion, the hope of the foreign opposition, is not so stupid as to come to Iran, but not so stupid as not to say the same thing!" He told the ‘Saudi’ International TV network (a sarcastic name for Iran International) about his various scenarios if he comes to Iran, I am not stupid. I sit and think about different scenarios."

Of course, he defined a scenario as follows: "[If they went to Iran] I would shout from Azadi Square to Enghelab Square"!

For several months, Esmaeilion has been encouraging some people inside Iran to riot and kill security officers and set fire to public property, and have caused the deaths of officers and rioters, but about his travel to Iran, he says, "I am not a fool to go to Iran", in exactly the same sense. Why should he come to Iran? In Iran, there is no huge money that the CIA and Mossad give him.

In Iran, some rioters, under the leadership of Esmaeilion, kill people and set fire to properties. These are not things he is looking for. Overthrowing is his business, to make money, not to make trouble."

Ham-Mihan: A surge in Iran-Russia relations

Ham-Mihan has discussed the relations between Tehran and Moscow and raised the question, what should be done in this situation?

The daily writes: "The fact is that today we are facing a surge in Iran-Russia relations. For the first time, we reached military cooperation with Russia, and this time we (are not mere buyers); we are also sellers of weapons to Russia. At the same time, we have a surge in trade relations with Russia.

The reason for the jump is sanctions on Russia.

The third issue is the activation of the North-South corridor.

The construction of the corridor was agreed 22 years ago. All along, the Russians had been indifferent to the project. Because it was Iran under sanctions and Russians did not want to put themselves in trouble.

Now Russia itself is under sanctions; it is looking for the revival of the project. Because it is the best way to Russia to connect with the world. But it should be noted that the surge in the ties of Tehran-Moscow is not the result of Raisi's “look to the East” policy, but the result of the Ukraine war.

Even if Rouhani's government was at office, this leap would have happened.

If it wasn't for the Ukraine war, the president's policy of “look to the East” would not have caused it. Now Russia needs Iran, so this jump will happen, and in the future when Russia does not need Iran, cooperation will be stopped."

Hamshahri: US is still thinking of overthrowing Islamic Republic

Referring to the documents declassified by America, Hamshahri writes about the U.S. attempt to overthrow the Islamic Republic, saying: The attempt has been underway since the beginning of the victory of the 1979 revolution.

"The declassified documents show that after the occupation of the U.S. embassy, aka the espionage nest, in Tehran by students, Carter established a committee consisting of representatives of various government bodies headed by David Aaron, the deputy director of the National Security Council, which set ‘covert operations’ against the nascent system of Iran as its main goal,” the paper says.

Although information about the operations of the committee has not yet been published, the "Black Group" or "Black Room" was trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic by forming a united front of anti-revolutionary groups, and providing assistance to the opposition inside the country and cooperating with regional powers, a strategy that failed with Carter's defeat in securing a second term as president.